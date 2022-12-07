This ThinkPad Yoga 11e deal is the perfect Christmas gift idea if you're on a bugdet

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Christmas is just weeks away and if you're shopping for last-minute Christmas gift ideas, then Lenovo may just have what you're looking for. A perfect gift for the techies in the family – or just anyone who may need a new laptop – Lenovo is dropping a massive deal on their ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 2-in-1.

On sale for just $269 – over 70% off and a whopping $730 price drop – this is by far not only the best 2-in-1 laptop (opens in new tab) deal you'll find today, it's also one of the best Christmas gifts you can snag on a budget. It's powerful, it's versatile, and it's now at the cheapest price it's ever been at.

Check out the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e 2-in-1 deal (opens in new tab)

Powered by an Intel Celeron N4120 2.60Ghz processor and sporting 8GB DDR4 2400MHz RAM, this Windows 11 2-in-1 is the perfect mobile machine for home users, school students, and more. I'd even dare to say it's one of the best student laptops (opens in new tab) at the moment for the price,

(opens in new tab) Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5

was $999 , now $269 ($730 savings) (opens in new tab) For 2-in-1 laptops to really be worth it, they either need to be super powerful or super cheap. The good news, this laptop is both – making it a perfect choice for students and basic users. It also helps that its 73% off right now, which makes it a great, cheap Christmas gift idea for that techie in the family.

Part of Lenovo's Second Chance Deals (opens in new tab), this doorbuster deal offers an incredible value for those looking to score a premium last-minute Christmas gift cheap. However, there's plenty more to check out if this 2-in-1 laptop isn't quite what you're after. The sale includes plenty of deals on gaming laptops, accessories, and much more with discounts of up to 70% off in some cases.

There's even some great discounts on gaming PCs, with one of their top towers – the Legion 5i Gen 6 with RTX 3060 – dropping down to just $999.99 (opens in new tab). Definitely not a bad price for a tower that features NVIDIA's latest GPU powerhouse.