This Samsung microwave doubles as an air fryer and can even ferment food

Samsung has launched its latest range of microwaves, featuring five new models. The standout from the collection is the Combi Smart Microwave Oven with Air Fry and Steam, which has multiple cooking functions and smart technology.

The new Samsung microwave range is available to buy now in the UK with prices starting at £149.

Samsung has just released a new all-in-one microwave collection in the UK. Featuring five new models to choose from, Samsung’s latest range includes the first multi-functional smart microwave with voice controls and five different cooking types, including air frying and fermentation.

While the best microwaves are extremely handy appliances to have in your kitchen, many people overlook them and simply use them to reheat leftovers or cook microwave meals. But with its new range, Samsung has decided to reinvent the microwave and turn it into a multipurpose cooker that can tackle other cooking methods.

The standout model from the new collection is the Samsung Combi Smart Microwave Oven with Air Fry and Steam. A five-in-one gadget, it can grill, air fry, oven cook, steam, microwave and ferment ingredients, like yoghurt and dough. It can effectively replace most of the appliances around your kitchen, helping you save money and declutter your countertop space – despite its impressive 32-litre capacity.

The Samsung Combi Smart Microwave Oven with Air Fry and Steam’s most intriguing feature – and what will arguably increase its popularity – is its ability to act as the best air fryer. The built-in air fryer function offers a healthy way of cooking, and the microwave’s Triple Distribution system sends heat in three directions to ensure everything's cooked thoroughly.

Samsung Combi Smart Microwave Oven with Air Fry and Steam

(Image credit: Samsung)

As expected from a company like Samsung, the Samsung Combi Smart Microwave Oven with Air Fry and Steam and other models in the new range have smart technology. With Wi-Fi built-in, the new smart microwaves can be controlled with your voice using a voice assistant, so you can verbally adjust the settings and turn it on or off. They also connect to the Samsung SmartThings app which recommends different cooking times for specific meals and has recipe suggestions (see how to start a smart home with Samsung SmartThings for more details).

The Samsung Combi Smart Microwave Oven with Air Fry and Steam is priced at £399 and is available to buy now at Samsung, with a choice of black glass and charcoal colours.

P.S. Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event is taking place today, so head over to our live blog for all the latest news and updates.

