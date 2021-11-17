This £999 75-inch QLED 4K TV deal is a gigantic Black Friday bargain

If you're looking to go BIG in the best Black Friday deals, there are few things you can buy bigger than this Hisense 75-inch TV deal. And we mean that both in terms of the amount saved, and the sheer size of this TV. In Currys Black Friday deals right now, you can get a well-specced Hisense A7G QLED 4K TV for just £999 – saving you £700 off the RRP!

• Hisense A7G 75-inch QLED 4K TV: was £1,699, now £999 at Currys

Obviously, the biggest draw here is getting a colossal home theatre-ready TV for under £1,000 – and this isn't a bargain basement model. It's not especially bright (as you'd expect for the money), but it uses Dolby Vision to make HDR look as good as possible, and its QLED display makes colours bold and rich.

Dolby Atmos audio is also supported, making this a pretty elite future-proofed set when it comes to specs overall. Hisense's Vidaa smart TV platform includes all the big UK catch-up services, plus the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

You get three HDMI ports, including one eARC port for outputting to one of the best soundbars – we'd definitely recommend adding some bigger sound to match the size of your images, especially with the nice Dolby Atmos support here. And hey, you can afford one, when you're saving £700!

This is absolutely one of the best Black Friday TV deals we've seen so far – though if you want to see other options this size, we do have a guide to the best 75-inch Black Friday TV deals specifically.

