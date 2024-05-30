This Parmigiani Fleurier watch features sporty chic chronographs in three new colours

QUICK SUMMARY Parmigiani Fleurier has just unveiled its new Tonda PF Sport Chronograph, a sporty chic watch in three variations. Available in Milano Blue, Arctic Grey and London Grey, the new Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF Sport Chronograph shows off three chronograph counters, a textured dial and integrated bracelet.

Parmigiani Fleurier has just announced its new Tonda PF Sport Chronograph watch. Available in three neutral colours, the Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF Sport Chronograph has sporty chic detailing on its dial, bezel and integrated bracelet.

Described as a timepiece for outdoor enthusiast and sporty elegance, the Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF Sport Chronograph collection is expanding with three new variations. The current range featured 18ct rose gold and stainless steel materials on the bezel, crown and pushers, but the latest Tonda PF Sport Chronograph incorporates more colour and texture.

Available in Arctic Grey, London Grey and Milano Blue, the new watch holds on to the classic features of the Tonda PF Sport Chronograph but upgrades it with a new guilloché dial with clou triangulaire pattern. The dial catches the light playfully and has a scratch-like effect that is matched with the pronounced knurled bezel.

Measuring 42mm, the Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF Sport Chronograph matches the colour of the chronograph counters and timer flange with the same colour as the bracelet. The patterned dial features 18ct rhodium plated skeletonised delta-shaped hours and minute hands, and black coated indexes.

The three chronograph counters sit towards the bottom of the dial, and include a small seconds counter. The chronographs can all be controlled via the pushers on the right side of the case which flank the crown. A small rectangular date window sits between four and five o'clock.

(Image credit: Parmigiani Fleurier)

The Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF Sport Chronograph is powered by the Caliber PF070 automatic manufacture movement with integrated chronograph. COSC certified, the watch offers a 36,000 Vph (5 Hz) frequency, 65 hours power reserved and 100 metres water resistance.

The new colour variations are displayed on the chronograph counters and the integrated bracelet. The strap’s texture has a textile-esque rendering and leather-inspired seam that works playfully with the patterned dial. The Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF Sport Chronograph in three new colours are available to buy now.