This Ninebot electric scooter for kids is 18% off at Decathlon today!

Electric scooters are a green and efficient form of transport. They are great for short school runs or fun rides at the park and once your little one has done scooting, you can fold the e-scooter up and carry them with you – no need to worry about awkwardly wheeling it back to the car.

Segway Ninebot produces some of the best electric scooters for adults on the market right now, so this Decathlon deal on the eKickScooter ZING E8 kids e-scooter should be of interest to anyone looking to buy their child's first e-scooter – upgrading from a push scooter.

The ZING E8 features solid tyres made from a synthetic rubber material, rather than air-filled to avoid punctures.

It uses a 200W motor that has a max speed of 8.7mph and a range of 6.2 miles, which is an upgrade from a push scooter, but not so fast that it becomes dangerous. Just make sure your little one is wearing a helmet.

In terms of safety, it features three brakes: regenerative, electric and mechanical brake, as well as 3M reflective stickers so it stands out in the dark.

The Ninebot eKickScooter ZING E8 is suitable for ages 6 to 12 years old.

Ninebot eKickScooter ZING E8: was £219.99, now £179 .99 at Decathlon

