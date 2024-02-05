This new watch by Orient Star puts the northern lights on your wrist

New M34 F7 by Orient Star is a semi-skeletal automatic watch with a beautiful mother-of-pearl dial

(Image credit: Orient Star)
Alistair Charlton
By Alistair Charlton
published

Japanese watchmaker Orient Star has just revealed a pair of new timepieces, each with a beautiful dial made from mother-of-pearl.

The watches are part of an all-new range from Orient Star, called M-Collections. This will eventually expand to include several models, but for now, we have the M34 F7, with its semi-skeletal design and beautiful dial options of brown and blue-green.

They take their design inspiration from the star cluster Perseus, which is a constellation in the northern sky that gets its name from the Greek mythological hero and slayer of monsters. I particularly like the blue-green coloured mother-of-pearl dial, with its close resemblance to the aurora borealis, or northern lights.

Both versions of the M34 F7 have a 40mm stainless steel case with sapphire crystal on the front and the exhibition case back, which gives a view of the automatic movement within. Made in-house by Orient Star itself, the calibre F7F44 movement has 24 jewels and can be hand-wound or left to top up its power reserve with the movement of the wearer’s wrist.

(Image credit: Orient Star)

The watch has a power reserve of 50 hours, with the movement partially visible through a skeletal viewing window at the nine o’clock position.

The dial is also home to a set of hour and minute hands finished in an eye-catching bronze colour, while a seconds dial sits at the six o’clock position, below a power reserve indicator that sweeps from 50 hours to zero as energy held by the mainspring is depleted.

Orient Star provides the M34 F7 with a 20mm stainless steel bracelet with tri-fold deployant buckle. Water resistance is 100 metres and the front sapphire crystal has a super anti-reflective coating on both sides to give the wearer a better view of the dial within.

Available now, each colourway is priced at £1,064.99.

Alistair Charlton
Alistair Charlton

Alistair is a freelance automotive and technology journalist. He has bylines on esteemed sites such as the BBC, Forbes, TechRadar, and of best of all, T3, where he covers topics ranging from classic cars and men's lifestyle, to smart home technology, phones, electric cars, autonomy, Swiss watches, and much more besides. He is an experienced journalist, writing news, features, interviews and product reviews. If that didn't make him busy enough, he is also the co-host of the AutoChat podcast.

