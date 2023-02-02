This new Breitling is the perfect watch for Six Nations rugby fans

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Six Nations rugby tournament kicks off later this month, and to celebrate Breitling has announced a collection of six new watches, one for each nation taking part.

Called the Chronomat Six Nations, the stainless steel chronograph timepiece has a different dial for the nations of England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, France and Italy. Each model costs £7,400 and is limited to just 150 examples.

The five-week men’s tournament begins on the weekend of 4 and 5 February, with the fixtures of Wales vs Ireland, England vs Scotland and Italy vs France. The women’s Six Nations begins on 25 March and Breitling is the official timing partner of both tournaments.

Using the existing Chronomat as its starting point, Breitling has treated the watch to a new dial and exhibition caseback for each of the six nations. England are represented by a white dual with red chronograph hands and the team’s red rose logo on the case back, while Scotland’s watch has a deep blue dial, Ireland is green, the Wales dial is deep red, France is dark blue with red details and Italy is light blue with red highlights.

(Image credit: Breitling)

Every mode has a 42mm stainless steel case with matching strap, a unidirectional rotating steel bezel and 200 metres of water resistance. Details include the team logo on a chronograph dial at the nine o’clock position, a ‘one of 150’ inscription on the caseback, rouleaux bracelet, rider tabs, Breitling’s onion crown and a date complication at six o’clock.

The Chronomat was originally designed as the official watch of the Frecce Tricolori, an Italian aerobatic squadron, and was later used by Formula One teams in the 1980s and 90s. The watch is driven by Breitling’s Manufacturer Caliber 01 automatic movement