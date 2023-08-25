This limited edition Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is out of this world

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to smartwatches, there are a wealth of options on the market. Which one you opt for will likely come down to which phone you use, as many are specific to a certain operating system.

For example, if you want to use an Apple Watch, you'll need to use an iPhone. If you're an Android phone user, you have a few options, perhaps none more popular than the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. That's the latest release from the brand, featuring all of their newest technology.

Now, Samsung have unveiled a limited edition variant of the watch. It's called the Astro edition and pays homage to the astronomical and mathematical innovations from the Middle East and North Africa region. The brand say the model is a tribute to those working in these areas, and is crafted for those who dare to explore.

The watch itself is based on the Classic variant of the Watch 6, complete with the iconic rotating bezel. The top face of that bezel is emblazoned with depictions of stars and constellations. The watch face included on this model – which uses a stunning purple-hued starry sky as the dial – is based on the design of an astrolabe.

Users will spot the compass complication on the dial, which is paired with a moonphase dial. All of these serve as a tribute to a time when calculating the time of day centred around the sun and its relative position – a far cry from the digital smartwatches of today.

It's a stunning version of this watch. The dial alone is a masterpiece, while the casing features just enough of a nod to stand out, without being overbearing. Users will find a duo of fabric straps included in the box, along with a host of other themed collectables.

The only downside for most of us is that we'll probably never get the chance to own one. At launch, the Astro edition is being limited to the same Middle Eastern and North African markets which it is built to pay homage to. The full list includes Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.