This LG C1 OLED 4K TV deal is as good as any you'll see on Black Friday

If you've been hoping to find a great TV deal for when the nights turn cold, you'll find a great price on one of the best OLED TVs currently: the excellent LG C1 is now just £1,099 for its 48-inch version. (The other sizes are also on offer – you can see them at the retailer links below.)

• LG C1 48-inch OLED 4K TV | Was £1,399 | Now £1,099 | Save £200 at Currys

LG TVs regularly get included among the best Black Friday deals, but I don't think you'll see this set for any lower than this. The reason is that LG also has two lower-specced OLED TVs (the B1 and A1), with the C1 as the mid-range model, and the C1 has basically never dropped below £1000. And I don't think that will start this Black Friday – it's possible that this set would drop another £50, but I wouldn't bet on it.

If you've got your eye on the C1, I think you'd be smart not to wait for Black Friday and risk getting caught in delivery issues after it, but instead to jump in now and just live happily.

In our five-star LG C1 review, we said that "we were hoping for something special from LG this year, and the C1 doesn’t disappoint. Picture quality is outstanding with both native 4K and upscaled HD, and a plethora of gaming options, along with the new Game Optimizer menu, makes this a great display for joystick junkies as well as a movie maestro."

Not only does this TV deliver the precise and nuanced HDR range that OLED TVs are known for – thanks to OLED's self-emissive pixels and the ability to display 'true' black tones in a way that very few LCD TVs can hope to match – but LG has also packed it with next-gen tech, so it's really the most future-proofed TV you get for its money.

There's Dolby Vision HDR support, Dolby Atmos audio decoding, and four HDMI 2.1 ports, which is the newest version of the connection technology, and means the TV supports the more advanced features of the Xbox Series X and PS5, including VRR and 4K 120Hz support.

LG webOS smart TV platform is also one of the best out there in terms of being easy to use and being packed with key streaming services, so you'll get everything you need right from the TV itself.

