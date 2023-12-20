This is the best iPhone wallpaper ever made

I don't normally download third-party wallpapers for my iPhone, let alone buy them. But when I saw this one, I knew it would look great on my iPhone 15 Pro Max. And it really does.

The wallpaper is a full set of 12 high-resolution designs with the classic iPod front in a range of different colours, including some versions covered with stickers. Of the set, I think the classic black, blue and mint ones look the best, but I do like the one covered in classic 90s stickers.

The creator is Oliur a designer who has made stunning wallpapers for phones for many years and this is one of his finest. The iPod wallpaper pack costs $14 to download and is a fair price for the hard work that has gone into it.

Once you have paid the pack downloads as a Zip file, which can then be saved in your iCloud (if buying on your phone). You can then uncompress the pack and save the photos to your phone before customising your lock screen.

Having bought it myself now, it will definitely be my default wallpaper this Christmas, and I highly recommend that you do the same.