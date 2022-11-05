This iPhone 14 Pro is $133,670 and tells the world you have no taste

If you've ever wished the iPhone 14 Pro cost more than a sports car and had a Rolex watch welded onto it, have I got good news for you. Caviar Royal Gift, creators of ludicrously expensive objects for the seriously rich, have combined an iPhone 14 Pro with a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona for the ultimate luxury phone.

Don't expect to see Black Friday deals on this one: there are only three in existence and each one is $133,670. That’s even more than an iPad Pro!

It's a phone! It's a watch! It's... hideous!

There's more to this than just combining a Rolex and an iPhone. There are also decorative dials – a speedometer, an oil indicator and a fuel indicator – and decorative switches made of 18-carat gold. There are 8 diamonds in the watch, and the case is made of black-coated titanium.

I know I'm not the target market here, but I'm genuinely pretty horrified by this one. From an engineering point of view it's really interesting, and if you're into 1930s racing cars you'll love the design homages here, but ultimately it's a gaudy iPhone with a sodding great watch stuck to the back of it and it looks like the kind of steampunk phone case you'd find on Etsy.

According to Caviar, "This time, the target was an impressive iPhone 14 Pro with a Rolex watch embedded into the body. Golden Rolex Daytona is a work of art in itself. And now it gets combined with the latest Apple smartphone, which is perhaps the most relevant invention of humanity right now - a truly monumental work."

If you want one, you can specify an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max with 128GB to 1TB of storage. Just don't forget about the customs charges: in addition to the purchase price, you'll have to pay import taxes too. But if you can drop over 130K on a phone, somehow I doubt that's going to be a problem.

