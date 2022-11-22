This Hisense 4K HDR TV suddenly looks the ultimate Black Friday TV upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're in the market for a 4K HDR TV upgrade in the Black Friday sales then this Hisense deal over at Amazon is well worth checking out.

That's because the TV deal cuts 40 per cent off its price, taking the large 50-inch Hisense A6BG 4K HDR TV down to £299.

This is the latest 2022 model, too, with the A6BG delivering support for Ultra HD resolution and Dolby Vision HDR visuals, as well as Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X audio.

This TV comes with a powerful Smart TV interface, too, meaning it offers easy access to all the most popular streaming service apps, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus and BBC iPlayer.

This is the latest 2022 model of the Hisense A6BG in a large 50-inch panel size. The TV delivers an Ultra HD 4K resolution as well as HDR image and Dolby Atmos audio support, too. Hisense's responsive Smart TV interface also comes pre-installed. Free 48-hour delivery is included in the deal, too.

The fact that this screen is so large, for so little money now thanks to this discount, makes it a great TV deal in our eyes. But what suddenly makes it the best 4K HDR TV upgrade in this year's Black Friday sales is that it is this year's 2022 model, and it comes with a raft of high-end features like Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, DTS Virtual X and dedicated Sports and Game modes.

It's also the ultimate upgrade as this TV currently has more than 1,200 perfect 5-star reviews over at Amazon (opens in new tab), written by actual buyers who have been bowled over by the set's quality and performance.

For the money, which at £299 is incredibly attractive, this is the best bang for your buck TV deal we've seen this year, making it very easy to recommend.

