This high-performance electric scooter is off the charts

There are electric scooters and then there are serious electric scooters. Canadian firm Apollo has been making some of the best electric scooters on the market for some time now, such as the excellent Apollo City Pro. However, it offers a range of 'expert' scooters that sit above the City models, and they are seriously powerful.

The Apollo Phantom is the current flagship model – at least, until the arrival of the Apollo Pro later this year. The new Phantom V3, which launches on 15th March, seriously ups the game though, providing a new controller, regenerative braking and a crazy amount of power from its dual 1200W motors.

That power translates to smooth and fast acceleration, a maximum incline of 25 degrees and a range of up to 40 miles. Here in the UK, all-electric scooters are limited to 15mph for road use, but in regions without restrictions, the Phantom V3 can activate its Ludo mode, taking it up to 41mph.

(Image credit: Apollo)

A new display in the centre of the handlebars of the Phantom V3 provides clearer information thanks to its larger size, reduced glare and faster refresh rate. As with previous models, it also pairs with the Apollo app to provide turn-by-turn directions and allows you to mount your handset on the handlebars.

Power and regenerating electric braking are provided by paddles on each side and there's also indicators for safer road use. To make for a smoother ride, it uses 10-inch pneumatic tyres and quadruple sprung suspension – especially important for high-speed riding.

Of course, this is no lightweight model and weighs in at 77lbs (35kg), but does still fold down to allow easier storage. Priced at $2299 (£1910) and available from 15th March, it's not your typical commuter scooter by any means, but if you're looking for something bigger and better, the Phantom V3 is definitely worth a look.