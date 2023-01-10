This G-Shock Frogman is designed to look like a poison dart frog

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

30 years ago, in 1993, G-Shock launched the DW-6300 which was the first model in the Frogman range. While maintaining the DW-6300's unique asymmetric shape, the series has continued to evolve over the years with added features, such as a more streamlined profile, solar-powered operation, reception of radio wave time-calibration signals, and sensors to measure water depth and more.

Now G-Shock is celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the first Frogman model with this limited edition timepiece inspired by the Poison Dart Frog.

As the second Frogman model to commemorate this anniversary, this new model uses the GWF-A1000 as a base with a colour scheme based on a poison dart frog which inhabits the Amazon rainforests in South America.

Randomly laminated multi-colour carbon and fibreglass are carved to create bezels that reproduce the intimidating colouring of the poison dart frog. This, combined with semi-transparent urethane material, reproduces the appearance of the dangerous frog’s skin.

Polarized ink is also used to recreate the image of the frog's mottled skin pattern. Even the frog character on the watch’s back cover, which identifies this watch as part of the Frogman series, sports the spotted pattern of a poison dart frog.

(Image credit: Casio)

Of course, this wouldn't be a true Frogman if it didn't also perform - these full-fledged diver’s watches are built to withstand demanding conditions underwater.

The housing features a special coating on all visible metal components to protect the watch from corrosive salt water, and the Tough Movement contains a hybrid mount construction, an auto hand home position correction function, is Radio Controlled (MB6) and solar-powered (Tough Solar).

The case has been specially mounted to be shielded from magnetic fields, and the watch is rated ISO 200M resistant, so it's suitable for professional diving.

As such, it has a depth gauge that measures water depth and dive time, automatically storing measurements in the watch's memory. This dive log data can be viewed, logged and called up at a later date.

In the Tide Mode, the indicator dial at 3 o’clock shows tide information for a specific location. The dial at 8 o’clock shows the current time at the location.

(Image credit: Casio)

This model is Bluetooth enabled, so you can connect using the G-Shock Connected App. This allows automatic time adjustment, manual watch setting, selection from approximately 300 world time cities, phone finder, tide point setting, and view your diving log.

Does this affect the battery life? G-Shock claims you'll get five months of rechargeable battery (operation period with normal use without exposure to light after charge) and 30 months when stored in total darkness with the power save function on after full charge.

Launching this month (exact date TBC) the GWF-A1000APF-1AER will retail at £949 and will be available from g-shock.co.uk (opens in new tab).

