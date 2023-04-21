This free WhatsApp upgrade gives senders superpowers

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

WhatsApp has just added an interesting new feature: Keep in Chat, which enables you to save a message so you can refer back to it in the future. It's a handy way to keep little bits of information (or just funny stuff) from chats that might otherwise disappear, and it doesn't get in the way of the sender's privacy preferences. That's because WhatsApp has also decided to give the sender the opportunity to veto any Keep in Chat saves.

According to WhatsApp, the feature – which is rolling out globally over the next few weeks – is really straightforward: when someone keeps a message from a chat you're expecting to disappear, you'll be asked if that's okay. If it is, great: the other person can save your message. But if it's not okay, you can override the request.

What happens if you veto WhatsApp Keep in Chat?

If you decide you'd rather not let somebody save your message, it'll simply expire at the same time as the rest of the chat.

If you're the person who wants to keep the message, if the sender vetos it you won't be able to save it. But if they don't, you'll see a little bookmark icon appear next to the saved message. Those messages will then sit in your Kept Messages folder where they'll be organised by chat.

It seems just yesterday that I was writing about the frequency of WhatsApp upgrades and updates, because it was: this is an app that's in constant development because the messaging market is so important to tech giants such as Meta, WhatsApp's owner.

WhatsApp is available for iPhone, Android, Web and Mac, and there's a beta version of the new Mac app you can download at WhatsApp.com.