This film is blowing up the Netflix top 10 and it is actually good

The Netflix Top 10 is an absolute hotbed of so-so films, a lot of which you have probably never heard of before the Netflix algorithm brought them to the attention of the world's entertainment-hungry masses. It's almost a cliché to say that the top-rated show on the streaming channel are often not popular with critics, and frequently they aren't even all that popular with the people racking up all those viewing hours. The Rebel Wilson high school nostalgia movie Senior Year, has been watched for millions upon millions of hours, but by people who largely seem to have concluded, 'well, it was fine; I didn't hate it.' The audience score for that movie is 53% on Rotten Tomatoes, although the critics' score is a somewhat harsher 27%.

Imagine my surprise, then, to find that the current UK top 10 includes a film that I think is actually good, and which even has Oscar's to its name. Pretty shocking, right?

The Departed

Yes, it is Martin Scorsese's The Departed, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jack Nicholson, Matt Damon and 'Marky' Mark Wahlberg. This film sits a little oddly in Scorsese's CV as it is a highly entertaining potboiler of a film, which most of his fans wouldn't consider to be quite out of his very top drawer. That being said, it was also the film that he finally won the best director Oscar for, having been cruelly snubbed for several much better films, most notably Goodfellas and Raging Bull. The 2006 film also won best picture at the same Academy Awards, and two more for best editing and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Based on the Hong Kong actioner Infernal Affairs, The Departed is a tense and thrilling undercover cop movie, pitting DiCaprio against corrupt policemen and mob kingpin Jack Nicholson. Nicholson's acting in this couldn't be described as his most subtle work ever, but overall it's a great ensemble piece, and Scorcese directs the film with his customary aplomb. All of his trademarks are in place, from morally compromised characters to lashings of extreme violence and swearing. The Departed is about as far removed from Senior Year as it's possible to get – it is very watchable throughout, but laughs and pratfalls are thin on the ground.

I have no idea why this movie has suddenly leapt up the rankings to sit at #5 in the UK Netflix top 10, but it's a pleasant and unusual surprise to actually be able to say 'That film that's mysteriously suddenly in the Netflix top 10? I can wholeheartedly recommend that one.' Probably by tomorrow it will have been replaced by something called Oops, My Pants, starring Katherine Heigel, so let's enjoy it while it lasts.