Can Stranger Things save Netflix? I've resubscribed because it's a must-watch show

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's no secret that Netflix has been on a rollercoaster ride in recent months. Over 200,000 subscribers cut ties, cancelling the once must-have streaming service. It's down to a bunch of things: the cost of living crisis, Netflix itself laying off staff and burying projects before they're barely off the ground, and too much competition.

With all that in mind, however, I've just resubscribed to Netflix. Why? Stranger Things, but of course. Now in the 'part 1' phase of its fourth season – part 2 comes out on 1st July – Stranger Things is one of those blockbuster shows that maintains that much-watch status.

To me it's got cinema-like status: the kind of show that, when you sit down to watch it, feels special. As in: you'd pay to go and see it at a theatre. So, by that logic, I'm happy to chuck £15.99 at Netflix. It's less than a ticket to the big screen and it'll deliver hours of entertainment.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Having already cancelled my Netflix subscription to save some cash, the way the streaming service has split Stranger Things 4 into two parts makes a whole lot of sense to me. Why? Because if the streaming service didn't have that dangling carrot incoming then, well, I'd just unsubscribe again before 27 June (i.e. one month on) – except there'll be more must-watch Stranger Things in the subscription month that follows.

Which brings me to wonder how we arrived at the very idea of binge-watch culture. Yes, it can be fun. I'm currently revisiting some classics (Boardwalk Empire, albeit on Blu-ray). But if Netflix released an episode of Stranger Things, and other major week-by-week releases from month to month, then I might be hooked in enough to never consider subscribing.

But back to the original question: can Stranger Things save Netflix? The initial reviews are strong. Critics are loving it (except for the ultra-long episode runtimes). But it'll all come down to the numbers. At least there's the promise of season 5 to follow next year, so, assuming that doesn't get axed, there's still plenty of life in the streaming giant yet.