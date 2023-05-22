This feature could make the Motorola Razr the best foldable phone yet

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The race for best foldable phone closer than it has ever been right now. Whether you opt for a book-style foldable – like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the new Google Pixel Fold – or you prefer a flip phone, there are a whole range of great options available.

When it comes to flip phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is widely considered to be the best choice. That's despite competition from powerful devices like the Motorola Razr 2022 and the Oppo Find N2 Flip.

But that could all change with the upcoming Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. That looks set to feature the biggest cover display of any flip phone so far, spanning the entire cover of the device.

And it's not just for show. According to the latest leaks from respected tipster, Evan Blass, the new Razr will be capable of running full apps from the cover display, and pack a full-sized keyboard on there for good measure.

That's a massive upgrade. Other devices have waxed lyrical about the size of their cover display, but lack the functionality to make it worthwhile. Being able to utilise full apps and a proper keyboard on the cover will make the Razr much more usable without having to open the device.

That's handy – you can just pull out your device on the move to reply to a message, for example – but it's also good for the life of the device. Most hinges are rated for a certain amount of uses. This is normally somewhere in the hundreds of thousands, but it's still a finite number. Being able to do more without unfolding the display will prolong the life of the device, which means better value for money and less waste.

Blass also confirmed the naming convention for the device, which has caused some debate in the last few weeks. According to him, the Razr sold in the USA will be marketed as the Motorola Razr+, while the rest of the world will use the Razr 40 Ultra convention. Both suggest the previously rumoured two-tier Razr range could be possible, with a more conservatively spec'd device having been leaked recently.