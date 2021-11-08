This cheap electric toothbrush deal is actually really good

If you ever feel as though you've been overcharged for something, remember that someone, somewhere, is paying £300 for a toothbrush. However, it is one of the best toothbrushes we've ever seen, as the Oral-B Genius X smart toothbrush comes with more bells and whistles than Batman's utility belt. It's got a matching app, six brushing modes and even a smart assistant telling you when you're applying too much pressure, in order to prevent gum problems.

Fortunately, now the best Black Friday deals are underway, you can get this very same experience for a lot less than £300. Very's massive 73% discount has left the Oral-B Genius X retailing for a wallet-friendly £89.99, the lowest price we can find today. Check out the full deal below:

Image Oral-B Genius X: was £339, now £89.99 at Very

The Oral-B Genius X Limited Edition is equipped with motion sensors and powered by artificial intelligence to recognize your brushing style and guide you to better results. Plue, the Gum Guard technology, 360 SmartRing and Pressure Control alert you, reduce speed when you brush too hard and tell you where you overbrush for a gentler routine. View Deal

Why you should buy the Oral B Genius X

The Genius X is among the best electric toothbrushes you can get, even though it's getting slightly long in the tooth. That's not because of the largely pointless 'smart' functionality that gives it its 'Genius' name. It's because it serves up expert cleaning, with 6 modes (including one for tongue cleaning). Annoyingly, you have to start the brush to select the mode – so it could be whirring away with toothpaste flying, while you try to toggle from 'whitening' to 'gum care'… but you do pick up the knack of doing this fairly quickly.

It also features Gum Guard technology, 360 SmartRing and Pressure Control alert you, reduce speed when you brush too hard and tell you where you overbrush for a gentler brushing routine.

As noted, the smart features are a bit crap, but the good news is… you don't need them. At £339 this is very over-priced but at £89 it is a STEAL. Your teeth and gums will love you for it.

