This cheap air fryer deal is a steal at £35 – but be quick, it's almost sold out!

You know what I like most about Black Friday deals? Amazon's Lightning Deals. Those time-limited genuinely decent proper deals. But there are often far too many to sift through. Well, you needn't worry about that as that's my job – and I've found a brilliantly budget air fryer deal for £34.99. But you'll need to be quick, as it's close to selling out.

This is one of those deals that's tempted me, because I don't actually own an air fryer – much like T3 Home Editor's lack of air fryer ownership – and I've never been wanting to spend big bucks on possessing one either. Homcom, that brand you've never heard of, is here to save the day with its super-affordable 4.5-litre air fryer extravaganza.

Homcom 4.5l air fryer: was £65.99 , now £34.99 on Amazon This 4.5-litre air fryer, which can cook from 80-200C, "uses 85% less oil than traditionally deep-fried food" which is the entire reason you'd want to own one. While Homcom is hardly a well-known brand, its the budget appeal that really sells this Amazon Lightning Deal as an ad hoc Black Friday purchase.

Like I say, this is a brand you've probably never heard of (neither have I), but it falls to Amazon's verified purchasers to qualify its quality. And with an average of 4.3 stars on the retailer's site (from 65 reviews), I'd say that's a pretty decent spread of assurance. Sure, you could spend more on one of the very best air fryers, but you've got to start somewhere.

The price drop is pretty significant, too, with price-tracking site CamelCamelCamel confirming that it's never been cheaper. Its previous price was £52.69 since the middle of last year, so the £17.70 sudden discount is enough spare cash to bundle bags of frozen chips into your freezer so you can air fry your way to fluffy but not greasy potato heaven.