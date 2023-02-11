This brilliant new Star Wars show has a release date. Can you guess what it is?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Why should adults and older kids have all the Star Wars fun? That's the thinking behind Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, a new Disney+ series designed specifically for pre-school kids – or younglings, as executive producer James Waugh calls them.

The show is a bright, colourful and exciting romp and of course, it's launching on Star Wars day: May the 4th (be with you).

According to Disney, the show will follow "Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way." Most of the characters are new, but the show does feature a certain Master Yoda training the younglings in the ways of the Jedi, and it's set in the High Republic era of the Star Wars universe.

The Force Awakens (probably too early on a Saturday morning)

There's no trailer yet, but the early images and descriptions suggest that this'll be a good one to keep the kids happy on a Saturday morning while you try and get a bit more sleep. And it looks like it'll be a safe watch too, because of course it won't have any of the high drama, politicking and occasional murder of the more grown-up series.

According to Waugh, "the show’s characters, tone, and the life lessons woven throughout each episode were written just for them, and our talented team was committed to honoring the cinematic legacy while staying true to the expectations of parents for the youngest of audiences."

According to Starwars.com, "The Jedi-in-training will tackle topics of compassion, self-discipline, teamwork, patience, and friendship." If that sounds like Paw Patrol with lightsabers, that's what I'm thinking too – although it looks much more like a Pixar movie than any kids' cartoon.

Inevitably there's also going to be a range of spin-off books that you can use to keep the story going in between episodes. The books go on sale in May and are aimed at two groups: ages 3-5, and ages 3-7. No doubt the officially licensed Star Wars Lego sets are in development too.