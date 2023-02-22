This brilliant Garmin watch free upgrade now covers even more models

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to smartwatches that can go anywhere and do anything, Garmin watches are at the top of the pile. From premium products that could pass for a luxury timepiece , to the budget conscious Vivomove line, ruggedness, reliability and longevity are three words which underpin the Garmin product range.

Don't be fooled into thinking that their focus on dependability comes at the expense of functionality, though. The Garmin watch range is equipped with any mod-con you can imagine – and that list is growing all the time.

Last month, I wrote about a software update for a handful of Garmin watches. The update, which was in its beta phase, brought a host of new features to the watches, along with more minor bug fixes and improvements to general function.

Now, that update has been released publicly – and it spans a much wider range of models to boot. Previously, the update was only available on the Garmin Enduro 2, the Garmin Marq 2, the Garmin Epix 2 and the Garmin Fenix 7 . But now, users of a Garmin Instinct 2, a Garmin Instinct Crossover , the Vivomove series and more, can all get in on the action as well. It's worth noting that not all models will get all features, so it's worth double checking what your specific watch upgrade will include.

It's a great upgrade for users. Arguably the highlight is the rollout of the Jet Lag Adviser function. To use it, users must log a journey in advance in the connected Garmin app. The watch will then calculate the effects of jet lag, and make suggestions to help you stave them off. That includes giving suggestions of when to sleep and when to avoid, or seek out, light.

Elsewhere, a host of new sports have been added to the fitness section of the watch. That includes a host of wakesports activities, such as wakeboarding and waterskiing. In addition, enhancements have been made to the backcountry ski and snowboarding activities, for improved data capture and usability.

In order to get the update, users need to enable automatic updates on their device and link it to their Garmin Connect app, or use Garmin Express.