This brilliant Apple TV+ show is a superb early Christmas gift

For me, one of the best streaming TV treats of 2021 was Slow Horses on Apple TV+. The tale of a bunch of washed-up secret agents, their infuriating boss and an increasingly dark conspiracy was must-see TV, not least because every time Gary Oldman appeared on screen as spy boss Jackson Lamb he chewed the scenery like a man possessed.

When I wrote about Slow Horses last year I said that I really hoped Apple would make another season – and it has, and it's streaming from Friday. I'm so excited I can't even bear to watch the trailer in case it contains spoilers.

Should you stream Slow Horses S2?

Oh yeah. I'm picking my way carefully through the reviews to avoid spoilers, but early reports suggest that S2 is just as much fun as S1 and that the stakes are raised even higher this time around. According to the programme makers, "long-buried Cold War secrets emerge which threaten to bring carnage to the streets of London. When a liaison with Russian villains takes a fatal turn, our hapless heroes must overcome their individual failings and raise their spy game in a race to prevent a catastrophic incident."

No prizes for guessing what I'll be watching this weekend.

If you haven't already got an Apple TV subscription there are lots of ways to get it for free: if you didn't buy any Apple kit over Black Friday or get an Apple TV+ promo with purchases from select retailers, one of the best offers just now is two free months courtesy of Selina Gomez (opens in new tab). There's no catch to that one, but you'll need to redeem the offer before Friday because that's when the promotion ends. Do it today and you'll be able to binge Slow Horses S1 in time for the weekend and have Apple TV until after Christmas. You can thank me later.