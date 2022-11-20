This Black Friday Instant Pot Air Fryer deal is an absolute must-have

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I've written a few times about the best Instant Pot and best air fryer you can buy: if you want one device that does both the Instant Pot Duo Crisp with Ultimate Lid is fantastic, and it's the most used appliance in my kitchen thanks to its many talents.

I said a few days ago that this was the Instant Pot Black Friday deal to wait for, and now it's here. Instead of the usual £220 RRP, this all-powerful Instant Pot is just £155 in the Black Friday sale at Argos (opens in new tab).

As with other Instant Pots, this is a fully-featured multi-cooker that can sauté, slow cook, pressure cook, simmer and much more. It's particularly great if you're cooking for a family or like to come home to a slow-cooked meal when you get home from uni or work. But this one's also brilliant for chips.

Why this specific Instant Pot is such a brilliant buy

This isn't the only Instant Pot to double as an air fryer, but it's the only one that doesn't require you to swap the pressure cooking lid for the air fryer one and find somewhere to put the big lid. I don't have much storage space so that’s important to me. Instead, the main lid here is fixed to the base; the pressure cooker bit detaches from the inside at the touch of a button to reveal the fryer's fan and heating element, and the bit you take out is roughly the size of a dinner plate. When you want to pressure cook, just pop it back in.

The benefit of this, other than having one device instead of two, is that it massively increases your cooking options – so for example you can pressure cook a chicken and then air fry it to crisp the skin – without increasing the washing up. As with other Instant Pots, the bowl and basket can be popped in the dishwasher when you're done.

I've had several Instant Pots and several air fryers, and this is my absolute favourite. At this price I think it's a brilliant buy.