This is the best air fryer and Instant Pot to buy on Black Friday

Black Friday is coming, and that means that we'll see brilliant deals on Instant Pots and Air Fryers: they're the perennials of discount days, with often very impressive price cuts on multiple models during most major sales events.

I've written endlessly about my love of both gadgets, and for the last month I've been testing what I think is the best buy for both categories: the Duo Crisp with Ultimate Lid Air Fryer and Instant Pot. It's an Instant Pot with an air fryer inside, and it's the best thing in my kitchen that isn't a bottle of wine.

Why I love this Instant Pot so much, and why I think you will too

I've been cooking in this Instant Pot for around a month now, and I've been very impressed by its design. It's a genuine all-in one: there's no extra air fryer lid to swap. Instead, the normal lid has a removable section that pops out to reveal the air fryer fan and heating element. Put it back in and you've got an Instant Pot; take it out and it's frying time.

This Instant Pot solves multiple issues for me. The main bowl has a flat bottom (some Instant Pots don't), so it browns and sautés consistently across the whole surface. The pressure release system is vastly improved, enabling you to let off steam more slowly rather than vent it all at once. And the air fryer basket is ideal: instead of a mesh basket it has a mesh bottom with fairly solid but vented sides, and because the fan and heating element are above the basket it delivers excellent frying performance. Last but not least, the bowl and basket can be chucked in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

I've owned quite a few Instant Pots and Air Fryers and tested even more, and this is hands down my favourite. It's not perfect for everybody – it's very big but doesn't have quite the same massive capacity as the largest non-frying Instant Pots, and the simplified pressure cooking controls are a little bit too simple compared to my trusty Instant Pot Pro - but these are really minor niggles. If you can't decide between an Instant Pot and an air fryer, this really delivers the best of both worlds. If you can get it for less than the RRP, it's a brilliant buy.