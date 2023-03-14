This Android phone looks set to be a total powerhouse

The Asus ROG Phone 7 will be a mobile gaming master – but it could also make mincemeat of your daily workload

When it comes to the best gaming phones, one brand is synonymous with quality. The Asus ROG Phone is a powerhouse, with heaps of power under the hood, giving better performance in-game.

The ROG Phone 6 earned a five-star review when we tested it last year, thanks to a solid spec sheet, a great battery life and a host of smart gaming-focused customisations.

Now, the first specs have leaked about its successor, the Asus ROG Phone 7. A Geekbench listing for the handset was shared on Twitter by tech tipster, Mukul Sharma (opens in new tab)

First things first, the handset scores well on the test. A 1,958 single-core score and a 5,238 multi-core score are commendable – it's similar to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in that regard.

Beyond that, we get a closer look at some of the specs of the device. The flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is powering things, with a whopping 16GB of RAM inside. That should be a colossal combination – the processor is already ridiculously powerful, and copious amounts of RAM on top of that sounds like a home run.

Elsewhere, we learned that the ROG Phone 7 is running Android 13 out of the box. That's good for the lifespan of the device, as any promised updates will be for new generations of the software, rather than to catch up.

It certainly sounds like we're in for another generation of monstrous performance from the range. There's currently no indication of when the new handset might be released, although it is expected this year. 

