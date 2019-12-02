This 50-inch Philips 4K TV was £1000. Guess what? It's now just £459 for Cyber Monday at Amazon

It looks like plenty of new TVs were bought over the weekend but among the Amazon Cyber Monday deals is one more tempter, if you haven't upgraded your TV yet. This Philips 7304 series 4K UHD HDR TV with Ambilight is a very close relative of the 7334 that won Best TV under £1000 at the last T3 Awards. It's one of the TVs that Philips marketed as 'The One', which is ironic as there were about 9 of them. Anyway, now it's among the best TVs under £500 because its price has been slashed to just £459.

This 50-inch TV boasts 4K UHD HDR image quality that was good for a £1,000 television so this is quite the bargain. It uses the Android TV smart TV platform, and has Philips' excellent P5 Perfect Picture Engine to upscale HD and SD video, and buff 4K UHD to near perfection. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are supported, which is also unusual in a TV at this price.

Philips Ambilight beams colour onto the wall behind the TV that matches what's on screen, a feature that is unique to Philips TVs. Because it's an Android TV, Google Assistant is built in, but you can also control via Alexa, using an external Echo device (not included). Oh, and the 43-inch model is also on sale…

There's your bedroom TV sorted, then.

This TV is also available in 55- and 65-inch screen sizes, for those who like a properly big TV.

• Currys currently has some amazing deals on big-screen (65-inch) TVs

