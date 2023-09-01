This 5-star Ninja 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker is nearly £100 off in the summer sale!

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Whilst the weather isn't great in the UK at the moment, it doesn't mean that the summer sales are any less than they should be. Big brands such as Dyson and Philips Hue have been sharing a wonderful variety of deals and discounts enough to get anyone excited (especially us) and they're still happening now.

Well, if you're a kitchen appliance fan, then we've got some good news for you. In wake of the summer sales, Ninja have applied a huge £100 saving on their best-seller, the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer ON400UK. After we rated it an impressive 5 stars in our full review , it currently stands as number 3 in our best multi-cooker guide. It's a great option to have as it’s easy to use, creates quick and delicious meals and tackles many different cooking functions in one device. It’s especially perfect for beginners, small families, people who don’t have time or don’t enjoy cooking, and it will appeal to all types of multi-cooker users.

The Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 usually retails for £249.99 but is currently reduced to £159.00 - that's a huge saving of just over £90. Have a look for yourself:

Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer ON400UK: was £249.99 , now £159.99 at Ninja (save £90)

Designed for people who don’t have much time or patience to cook, the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer is the perfect appliance to have in your kitchen. With 10 versatile cooking functions and the ability to cook full tasty meals in just 15 minutes, this multi-cooker from Ninja is easy to use and does it all at an affordable price. Have a look at our full review if you haven't already!

The good news is that the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 isn't the only appliance in the Ninja summer sale! It's one of the products with the biggest saving, but take a look at the others if you're looking for something slightly different:

Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker OG701UK: was £349.99 , now £249 at Ninja (save £100)

If you have a small balcony or garden area, the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker is the best barbecue to introduce to your home. As an electric barbecue, it might split opinions from barbecue fanatics, but it’s easy to use, has multiple cooking functions, creates delicious food and allows you to barbecue all year round. Read our full review for more information (we have it a 5-star if you didn't know!)

Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer AF400UK: was £249.99 , now £199.99 at Ninja (save £50)

The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer offers a neat twist on air fryer tech by allowing you to cook separate ingredients alongside each other and independently. It makes perfect sense if you've got dinner to cook and family members want different things. Equally, if you're eating solo just use one side of the fryer. It’s a fab and flexible machine that, with practice, provides quick meals without the hassle. There's also the benefit of quick and easy program options if you're pushed for time, or you can tweak and fine tune cooking times manually instead. Read our full review for more information!

Ninja Foodi MAX 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker 7.5L OP500UK: was £249.99 , now £199 at Ninja (save £50)

With an incredible 9 cooking functions and a large capacity to feed the whole family, the Ninja Foodi MAX 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker makes it quick and easy to cook delicious meals, sides, snacks and desserts.

Still deliberating? Read our guide on Tower vs Ninja: What air fryer brand should I choose to help you out.