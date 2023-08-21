Dyson Summer Sale: up to 30% off, free gifts and more...

At T3, we are huge fans of any cordless vacuum cleaner, but especially if they're a Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner. With their powerful suction and innovative design, Dyson vacuum cleaners have helped reinvent home cleaning altogether. From the V8 to the current V15, they only keep getting better and better. That is why I couldn't wait any longer to tell you about their summer sale.
Dyson are currently offering up to 30% off their bestselling vacuum cleaners. Included in the savings are the Omni-glide, V8, V11, V15 Detect Absolute and the Ball Animal Origin. What's even better is that Dyson are also offering complimentary gifts with their sales, ranging from a multiple tool kits to free-standing docks.
Check it out for yourself:
Dyson Omni-glide vacuum:
was £299.99, now £249.99 at Dyson (save £50)
Save 17% and grab a complementary free-standing Dok worth £100, engineered to store your Dyson Omni-glide vacuum and tools.
Read our full Dyson Omni-Glide review
Dyson V8 vacuum
: was £329.99, now £229.99 at Dyson (save £100)
Save 30% and get a free gift worth £87.50 (including mini motorised tool, quick release flexi crevice tool and quick release mini soft dusting brush)
Read our full Dyson V8 Absolute review
Dyson V11 vacuum:
was £429.99, now £349.99 at Dyson (save £80)
Save 19% with the Dyson V11 vacuum and grab a free gift worth £72.50, including the light pipe crevice tool and mini motorised tool.
Read our full Dyson V11 review
Dyson V15 Detect Absolute vacuum:
was £699.99, now £569.99 at Dyson (save £130)
Save 19% and receive a complementary complete cleaning kit, including a flexi crevice tool, mattress tool and up-top adaptor.
Available in yellow or gold!
Read our full Dyson V15 Detect review
Dyson Ball Animal Origin:
was £329.99, now £229.99 at Dyson (save £100)
Save 30% and grab a complementary Tangle-free turbine tool worth £35!
