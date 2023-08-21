Dyson Summer Sale: up to 30% off, free gifts and more...

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

At T3, we are huge fans of any cordless vacuum cleaner, but especially if they're a Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner. With their powerful suction and innovative design, Dyson vacuum cleaners have helped reinvent home cleaning altogether. From the V8 to the current V15, they only keep getting better and better. That is why I couldn't wait any longer to tell you about their summer sale.

Dyson are currently offering up to 30% off their bestselling vacuum cleaners. Included in the savings are the Omni-glide, V8, V11, V15 Detect Absolute and the Ball Animal Origin. What's even better is that Dyson are also offering complimentary gifts with their sales, ranging from a multiple tool kits to free-standing docks.

Check it out for yourself:

Interested in more? Read our tips on how to save money when buying a vacuum cleaner.