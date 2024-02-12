This 5-star IPL machine makes the perfect Valentine's gift, and it's currently 30% off on Amazon

Whoever invented IPL hair removal machines knew exactly what they were doing. They're brilliant devices that offer a wonderfully easy and convenient solution to making sure the body remains hair-free, especially when committing to a solid routine and avoiding the common IPL mistakes that everyone makes.

IPL machines are similar to laser hair removal machine, just a whole lot cheaper. IPL stands for 'intense pulsed light' and the devices work by alternatively applying gentle pulses of light to the hair root. This makes the hair go into a 'resting phase' which causes it to fall out and prevent growth in that area.

It's recommended that IPL machines should be used every two weeks until skin is smooth and hair-free. Users then simply top up every four to eight weeks to stop the hair from growing back.

The Philips Lumea IPL 8000 series is specifically designed to reduce 92% of body hair in as little as 3 treatments, with each treatment taking about 8.5 minutes each time. It comes with two smart curved attachments, designed for the body and face, as well as a handy storage pouch. The face attachment has a flat design and small window with UV filter, and the body attachment is curved inward with a larger window.

The Philips Lumea IPL is also a smart device as it comes with a free coaching app. This optimises the entire experience as it features personalised treatment programs and adaptive scheduling to make it easy for users to stick to the treatment plan and get the best results. There's a reason why it holds top spot in our best IPL hair removal machine buying guide.

