These TaylorMade SIM MAX OS steel irons are a putt above the rest

If you've already taken care of finding the best golf driver and now you have your sights set on the best golf irons, you're in the right place as the latest TaylorMade SIM MAX OS steel irons could be for you.

The TaylorMade SIM MAX OS steel irons come as a seven piece set that offers some of the latest tech available in golfing clubs thanks to all the research and development from this big name golfing brand.

These do what you'd expect, offering you the most speed possible while also remaining forgiving for those times your swing isn't perfect. Speed Bridge tech ensure maximum power while a new Echo damping system working to give the best feel.

(Image credit: TaylorMade)

The Speed Bridge structure reduces low-frequency vibrations while adding strength for greater performance and forgiveness. This gives you a flexible thru-slot speed pocket. This also saves a good 6 grams in weight while improving on flex at the same time.

This is combined with Echo Damping to channel energy through a geometry that blocks harsh vibrations at impact while preserving flexibility on the face and keeping performance.

(Image credit: TaylorMade)

The irons use a wider sole for improved forgiveness and better turf interactions. There's also Speed Pocket tech on the sole which offers more flexibility lower down the clubhead and more speed. By pairing this with the inverted cone structure you have less thickness at the edges of the face while also enhanced heel to toe flexibility.

The set, new for 2020, comes with a two-year guarantee so you can swing at full power without a worry. So all you need to know now is the TaylorMade SIM MAX OS Steel Irons price.

You can find the best prices below:

