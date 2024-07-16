These Sonos speakers are my choice for Prime Day

I love listening to music wherever I go, and so a decent portable bluetooth speaker is a must when I travel. One of the best I've tried is the Sonos Move, and while the newer Sonos Move 2 is slightly better, the original is still great – especially when it's on sale. And right now it is.

You can pick up the original Sonos Move for £249 on Amazon. That's £150, or 38% under the RRP, and £200 less than the newer Move 2. But that's not the only great Sonos deal on offer right now.

The Sonos Ray is the smallest of the soundbars in the range, and while its not got the same power as the Arc or Beam models, it's ideal for smaller set ups. The Sonos website is currently offering £60 off the Ray, but on Amazon you save an extra £7, with a price of just £212 – that's 24% off.

If you're in the market for a new soundbar or portable speaker, I highly recommend these two products – they're certainly on my wish list today.

Sonos Move: was £399, now £249 at Amazon

Save 38% – The original Sonos Move speaker is a great outdoor speaker, and sounds incredible, if you have the space to carry it.