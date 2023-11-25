These kids electric toothbrushes are ridiculously cheap for Black Friday

Struggling with getting your children to brush their teeth is a pretty universal experience. You can bring up tooth decay, cavities or even suggest the Tooth Fairy will no longer pay a visit, but no matter how much you try, the fact of the matter is that most children just don’t like brushing their teeth.

If this sounds familiar to you, then have you ever considered getting your child an electric toothbrush? The best kids electric toothbrushes help children brush their teeth correctly for the full recommended two minutes in a fun way, making it less of a chore. They differ from the best electric toothbrushes for adults by being smaller, too, so they can fit inside smaller mouths. I mean, if it makes them want to brush their teeth more often, that can only be a good thing?

As Black Friday weekend is finally here, we've been searching for the best deals. Amazon have actually applied some huge discounts to their best-selling kids electric toothbrushes. Keep reading to find out more...

Seago Kids Sonic Electric Toothbrush: was £19.99 , now £12.74 at Amazon (save £7)

This Seago Kids Sonic Electric Toothbrush is FDA approved and designed according to children's oral and dental characteristics. It has Soft DuPont Nylon Bristles and is IPX7 Waterproof with 24,000 strokes per minute. Comfortable, safe, deep clean, and great for protecting your child's teeth, enamel and gums.

Oral-B Pro Frozen Kids Electric Toothbrush: was £50 , now £22.49 at Amazon (save £28)

This Oral-B kids electric toothbrush helps to achieve a better and gentler clean for kids as of 3+. Its round brush head is the perfect size for small mouths and is gentle on gums with extra soft bristles.

Oral-B Pro Junior 6+ Electric Toothbrush: was £70.00 , now £34.89 at Amazon (save £35)

The Oral-B Pro Junior toothbrush comes with three brushing modes: Daily Clean, Sensitive and Polish. It also has gum pressure control, so if your child applies too much pressure when brushing their teeth, the pulsations will stop. This will encourage your child to learn the right brushing technique while protecting their gums. Also available in purple!

Oral-B iO My Way Kids 10+ Electric Toothbrush: was £240.00, now £95.00 at Amazon (save £145)

As kids become teens, their mouths face new challenges: braces, bands, sensitive gums, bad breath and more. It’s time to level up their brushing game with the benefits of the Oral-B iO My Way electric toothbrush. A dentist-inspired round brush head with micro-vibrating bristles gives them a professional purifying clean feeling that’s gentle on teeth and gums every time they brush. It comes with a separate Targeted Clean brush head, designed with dentists to clean hard-to-reach-areas. It's quite simply the perfect electric toothbrush for teenagers - with or without braces.

Philips Sonicare Kids 3+ Electric Toothbrush: was £73.00 , now £47.91 at Amazon (save £28)

Introduce your child to a great oral health routine that will stay with them throughout their life. The Philips Sonicare Kids 3+ Electric Toothbrush has been designed specifically for children and brings the fun into cleaning your teeth! The interactive app with loveable Central character gets kids excited about brushing whilst the Sonicate toothbrush offers the great cleaning results.

Vekkia Unicorn Sonic Rechargeable Kids Electric Toothbrush: was £19.99 , now £15.99 at Amazon (save £4)

With its cute animal theme design, let your children fall in love with brushing their teeth. Its unique small brush head with 3D curved soft bristles is comfortable and efficient, perfect for children's gums and small mouths.

Oral-B Spiderman Kids Electric Toothbrush: was £39.99 , now £25 at Amazon (save £15)

The Oral-B Stages Kids electric toothbrush range features fun and friendly Disney characters and puts the power of a great clean in little hands. This rechargeable electric toothbrush features extra-soft bristles for young mouths and is compatible with the Disney Magic Timer app by Oral-B. Download the app to help your kids brush for a dentist recommended 2 minutes and learn proper oral care habits that will last a lifetime. Check out our full review for more information!

Oral-B Pro Princess Kids Electric Toothbrush: was £50.00 , now £22.99 at Amazon (save £27)

The Oral-B Pro Kids electric toothbrush, recommended by dentists for kids aged 3+, offers gentle and effective cleaning. With 2 brushing modes including a unique, kid-friendly sensitive mode, this brush gently cleans kids' teeth. It removes more plaque than a regular manual toothbrush. It includes 4 themed stickers are included to customise the handle.

Oral-B Pro Spiderman Kids Electric Toothbrush: was £50.00 , now £25.00 at Amazon (save £25)

The Oral-B Pro Kids electric toothbrush, recommended by dentists for kids aged 3+, offers gentle and effective cleaning. With 2 brushing modes including a unique, kid-friendly sensitive mode, this brush gently cleans kids' teeth. It removes more plaque than a regular manual toothbrush. It includes 4 themed stickers are included to customise the handle.

Oral-B Pro Disney Kids Electric Toothbrush: was £50 , now £24.99 at Amazon (save £26)

The Oral-B Pro Kids electric toothbrush offers gentle and effective cleaning. With 2 brushing modes, it removes more plaque than a regular manual toothbrush. As usual, it includes 4 themed stickers are included to customise the handle.

Oral-B Junior 6+ Electric Toothbrush: was £49.99 , now £44.58 at Amazon (save £5)

The Oral-B Junior 6+ Purple electric toothbrush helps to motivate your children to brush and give them a lifetime of healthy habits. It features extra-soft bristles that are clinically proven to be gentle on children’s teeth and gums, whilst removing more plaque than a manual toothbrush. The built-in brushing timer teaches children to brush the Dentist-recommended 2 minutes, alerting them every 30 seconds to change to a different area of their mouth. Also available in green!

