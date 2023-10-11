These Halloween costume deals in the Prime Day sale are scarily good

Don't get a fright at the cost of Halloween outfits this year, but them in the Prime Big Deal Days sale!

Halloween costume deals
published

Halloween is less than three weeks away, so this is your yearly reminder to get your costume sorted early, or risk turning up to a party in a bedsheet. Good Halloween outfits can be pricey though, so do what I did and buy them in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Yes, among the thousands of deals and discounts as part of the Prime Big Deal Days event and a number of great costumes for Halloween. If you have a party coming up, or just need to dress the kids for trick or treating, my advice is to buy now and save that cash. 

I searched through a range of options last night to find not just the cheapest prices, but the outfits that look the best. These are some of my top picks. 

T3's top Prime Day Halloween deals

Scary Halloween LED mask: now £11.04 at Amazon (was £19.99)
Save 45% – If you want something simple for a night out, this light-up mask and gloves looks really effective. Pair it with a black hoodie and you're good to go.

Harley Quinn Suicide Squad costume: now £27.12 at Amazon (was £31.91)
Save 15% – Get the full Margot Robbie look with this full Harley Quinn outfit (baseball bat and wig separate)

The Joker costume (Kids size): now £20.99 at Amazon (was £29.99)
Save 30% – This official DC Comics Joker Costume has the full look, including the mask.

Scary clown costume: now £28.76 at Amazon (was £41.99)
Save 32% – What's scarier than a clown? How about a clown covered in blood? Yup, that'll do it. 

Dark Knight rises Batman costume: now £38.50 at Amazon (was £53.99)
Save 29% – It's Halloween, you need to dress up. What more excuse do you need to dress as Batman? There are some pricier versions out there that look incredible but if you want a bargain, this is a great option.

Inflatable Alien costume: now £27.99 at Amazon (was £37.99)
Save 26% – I love these fake leg costumes. This one looks like you're being abducted by an alien and is bound to raise a laugh.

Horror Rabbit costume: now £15.59 at Amazon (was £25.99)
Save 40% – The name says it all. It's a rabbit with a apron covered in blood and a blow-up chain saw. I'm already having nightmares.

