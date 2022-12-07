These discounted Garmin kids smartwatches are perfect for Christmas

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're looking for a last-minute Christmas deal then boy, does Amazon have a great sale for you! If you have an active youngster at home (or a lethargic one that you wish was more active) then you can get the Garmin Vivofit Jr 3, a kids smartwatch and fitness tracker, with over 25-percent off!

Garmin Vivofit Jr. 3: was £79.99, now £59 at Amazon (save 26%) (opens in new tab)

When it comes to adult fitness trackers, lots of exercise fanatics trust Garmin's range of running watches. Its kids’ offering – the Garmin Vivofit Jr 3 – lacks GPS found in the brand's adult version, but comes with lots of Disney features instead, which are sure to captivate kids.

We think it's one of the best smartwatches for kids and in our Garmin Vivofit Jr 3 review, we said, 'if you have a child who loves Marvel or Disney, or you really, really hate charging gadgets, this watch will be a big hit, and like Iron Man, will blow the competition away.'

Check out the deals below:

(opens in new tab) Garmin Vivofit Jr.3 - The Mandalorian: was £79.99 , now £59 at Amazon (save £20) (opens in new tab)

The Vivofit jr. 3 Mandalorian edition features character watch faces and an interactive Star Wars app experience. The durable, swim-friendly fitness tracker features a large colour display and up to 1 year of battery life no recharging is needed and the battery is parent-replaceable.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Vivofit Jr. 3 - Disney Princess: was £79.99 , now £55.88 at Amazon (save £24.11) (opens in new tab)

This model of the Garmin Vivofit Jr. 3 includes an interactive app experience that lets kids explore magical kingdoms alongside their favourite Disney Princesses.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Vivofit Jr. 3 - The Little Mermaid: was £79.99 , now £56.72 at Amazon (save £23) (opens in new tab)

The Garmin Vivofit Jr. 3 motivates kids to achieve active minute goals that unlock entertaining app adventures, games and icons. It requires the Garmin Jr. app loaded on the parent’s compatible smartphone paired to vívofit jr. 3.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Vivofit Jr. 3 - Iron Man: was £79.99 , now £59 at Amazon (save £20) (opens in new tab)

This model of the Garmin Vivofit Jr. 3 includes an interactive app experience that lets kids relive the Infinity Saga and be the hero alongside their favourite Marvel Avengers character. See the full picture by tracking your kid’s steps, estimated sleep and 60 minutes of daily recommended activity.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Vivofit Jr. 3 Black Panther Special Edition: was £79.99 , now £59 at Amazon (save £20) (opens in new tab)

The Black Panther Special Edition Vívofit jr. 3 fitness tracker for kids features a new design with Avengers-inspired watch faces and an interactive app experience.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Vivofit Jr.3 - Star Wars Grogu: was £79.99 , now £59 at Amazon (save £20) (opens in new tab)

The Vivofit jr. 3 Grogu edition features character watch faces and an interactive Star Wars app experience. The durable, swim-friendly fitness tracker features a large colour display and up to 1 year of battery life.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Vivofit jr. 3 - Lilac Floral: was £79.99 , now £59 at Amazon (save £20) (opens in new tab)

The Garmin Vivofit jr. 3 includes an interactive app experience that lets kids go on a Garmin World Tour; kiddos can uncover and tour exciting new places (requires Garmin Jr. app loaded on parent’s compatible smartphone paired to vívofit jr. 3)