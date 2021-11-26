These Black Friday PlayStation 5 TV deals are the sets that'll get the most from your games

Meet the top Black Friday TV deals on sets with HDMI 2.1 built-in, ready for PS5 or Xbox Series X

If you've been able to pick up a PS5 or Xbox Series X this year, then no doubt you've found your way here because you're scouring the best Black Friday deals to find a TV that makes the most of their next-gen visual capabilities, including 4K 120fps gaming. (And if you haven't grabbed a console yet, our PS5 restock guide can help!)

The key difference between the best gaming TVs that are ready for PS5 and other options is HDMI 2.1. This next-gen connection tech has the extra speed required for 4K 120fps video to be passed through for incredible smooth and fast gaming, and also supports Variable Refresh Rate, for games where this helps keeps thing clear and slick.

So all the TVs here support HDMI 2.1 on at least one HDMI port. Beyond that, I've chosen a mix of screen sizes and budgets – these are all options that I think deliver especially great value for their size and price bracket.

There are some that are designed to be more budget, and some with truly premium screen tech that have massively come down in price.

Samsung 43-inch QN90A Neo QLED 4K TV:  was £1,299, now £949 at Currys

Samsung 43-inch QN90A Neo QLED 4K TV: was £1,299, now £949 at Currys
Save £350 on a small TV with super-premium image quality. No other 43-inch TV on the planet offers pictures this good, thanks to Samsung's next-gen 'Neo QLED' panel, which is both impressively bright, and deep contrast. The image processing tech is as good as it gets on 4K TVs, and there's HDMI 2.1 support for 4K 120Hz from PS5, plus VRR from Xbox Series X.

View Deal
LG 48-inch C1 OLED 4K TV:  was £1,199, now £999 at John Lewis

LG 48-inch C1 OLED 4K TV: was £1,199, now £999 at John Lewis
The LG C1 is a five-star OLED TV that features HDMI 2.1 connectivity on all four ports, making it the most future-proof gaming TV in its price range, as well as generally being a fantastic performer overall. With £200 off, it's the cheapest it's ever been right now.

View Deal
Sony 55-inch X90J 'Perfect for PlayStation' 4K TV:  was £1,199, now £899 at Currys

Sony 55-inch X90J 'Perfect for PlayStation' 4K TV: was £1,199, now £899 at Currys
Save £300 on this 'Perfect for PlayStation' TV, which means it supports all the HDMI 2.1 features that the PS5 does, has a very low latency, and supports the PS5's new 'HDR Tone Mapping', which means the console optimises its HDR visuals when connected to certain Sony TVs… including this one. It's also just a very impressive TV for movies and everything else, and includes Dolby Vision HDR support.

View Deal
Sony 43-inch X85J 4K TV:  was £829, now £699 at Currys

Sony 43-inch X85J 4K TV: was £829, now £699 at Currys
This is both as small as HDMI 2.1 TVs get, and also is effectively as cheap as they get – so if you want an affordable option for a bedroom/TV/gaming room, this is the pick. You've got HDMI 2.1 support, and generally good performance for the price, including Dolby Vision HDR.

View Deal
Samsung 55-inch QN90A Neo QLED 4K TV:  was £1,399, now £1,199 at Currys

Samsung 55-inch QN90A Neo QLED 4K TV: was £1,399, now £1,199 at Currys
Save £200 off the already-reduced price on this TV, which is one of the best bang-for-buck buys out there today. Samsung's Neo QLED panel tech uses mini-LEDs to deliver stunningly bright HDR images, but also more precise and deep contrast than other LED TVs. There's HDMI 2.1 support for next-gen consoles, and it uses speakers around the edge of the screen for big and wide sound.

View Deal
Samsung 75-inch Q80A QLED 4K TV:  was £2098, now £1499 at Currys

Samsung 75-inch Q80A QLED 4K TV: was £2098, now £1499 at Currys
This is the best-value 75-inch TV for PS5 and Xbox. You get excellent HDR brightness and deep contrast from the QLED display, and Samsung's most advanced image processing for movies. For gaming, there's HDMI 2.1 support, plus Samsung's excellent Game Bar for customising the settings.

View Deal
Matthew Bolton
Matthew Bolton

Matt is T3's master of all things audiovisual, running our TV, speakers and headphones coverage. He also handles smart home products and large appliances, as well as our toys and games articles. He's the only one on the team who can explain both what Dolby Vision IQ is and why the Lego you're building doesn't fit together the way the instructions say, so is truly invaluable.

Matt has worked for tech publications for over 10 years, in print and online, including running T3's print magazine and launching its most recent redesign. He's also contributed to a huge number of tech and gaming titles over the years. Say hello if you see him roaming the halls at CES, IFA or Toy Fair.

