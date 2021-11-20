These 5 Chromebooks are just £99 each in the Amazon Black Friday sale

T3 knows everything there is to know about Chromebooks, as it spends each and every week of the year testing out the best Chromebooks on the market.

That's why we know that Chromebooks are great, lightweight portable computing companions, and also why these £99 Chromebooks have grabbed our attention while perusing the Amazon Black Friday sale.

In terms of value for money these are straight out some of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far this year, offering a complete portable computing experience for under one hundred pounds.

The £99 Chromebooks are from three top makers, too, including Dell, HP and Lenovo, meaning you know you're getting a well-made system.

Dell Chromebook 3120: £97 at Amazon Dell Chromebook 3120: £97 at Amazon

The cheapest Chromebook available at Amazon, the Dell Chromebook 3120 costs just £97 and delivers a system equipped with an 11-inch 1366 x 768 resolution screen, Intel Celeron 2.16GHz processor, 4GB of RAM, a 16GB SSD, integrated webcam, track pad and full copy of Chrome OS.

HP Chromebook 11 G5 Z2Y95EA: £99 at Amazon HP Chromebook 11 G5 Z2Y95EA: £99 at Amazon

HP knows a thing or two about Chromebooks, and here its G5 Z2Y95EA model delivers an Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz processor with Turbo of 2.48GHz, 4GB of RAM, a 16GB eMMC storage drive, and HD display with resolution of 1366 x 768. Throw in an integrated webcam, touch pad, and fresh copy of Chrome OS, and it's a really strong package. £99 right now at Amazon.

Dell Chromebook 11 CB1C13: £99 at Amazon Dell Chromebook 11 CB1C13: £99 at Amazon

Dell's 11-inch CB1C13 Chromebook comes with an Intel Celeron 1.4GHz CPU, a 11-inch 1366 x 768 display, a 16GB SSD and a full fat version of Chrome OS. It is lightweight at just 1.31kg, too, making it a perfect light computing travel companion.

Lenovo N21 Chromebook: £99 at Amazon Lenovo N21 Chromebook: £99 at Amazon

This Lenovo Chromebook comes with an Intel Celeron N2840 processor, 4GB of RAM, a 16GB SSD for storage, and an 11-inch 1280 x 720 display. A strong webcam and robust but light build (only 1.3kg) complete the package. £99 right now at Amazon.

Dell Chromebook 312011: £99 at Amazon Dell Chromebook 312011: £99 at Amazon

This good looking Chromebook from Dell comes with a 2.16GHz processor, 4GB of RAM a 16GB SSD and runs Chrome OS. Features an integrated webcam for video meetings, as well as touch pad and 11-inch, 1366 x 768 resolution screen. £99 right now at Amazon.

The systems here are part of Amazon's Renewed program, meaning that the products work and look like new and are each backed by a 1-yhear Amazon Renewed Guarantee. You're getting a like-new product for much less, basically.

Chrome OS laptops like these are ideal as lightweight, portable computers for travelling and working on the go. They're small, light, and run the streamlined Chrome OS, which as it is designed to work largely in the cloud, doesn't need powerhouse local hardware to be fast and effective.

Providing you've got an internet connection Chrome OS laptops are brilliant portable computers.

And right here you've got 5 systems that each offer that experience for just £99. That's fantastic value in our mind here at T3, making these products easy to recommend.

To check out more laptop deals be sure to have a look at T3's Black Friday sales A-Z guide.

T3's top-rated Chromebook is the Acer Chromebook Spin 713. To see how its price compares to these systems check out the pricing chart below.