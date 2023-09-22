There's a new pro PS5 controller in town to take on the DualSense Edge

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

French games publisher and accessory manufacturer, Nacon, has announced a pro-standard wireless controller for PlayStation 5 that could give the DualSense Edge a run for its money.

The Nacon Revolution 5 Pro comes with wireless or wired connectivity, and can also be used with PS4 and PC.

It is built using premium materials, while stick shift is claimed to be a thing of the past thanks to the use of magnetic Hall Effect technology on the sticks and triggers. This is said to give greater precision, too.

The D-pad has been designed with the help of eSports player Mister Crimson, so is specifically crafted to ensure you can make quick selections or manoeuvres. There are a wealth of customisation options too, as well as swappable thumbsticks and weights to personalise the controller to your play style.

(Image credit: Nacon)

The package includes three sets of weights to alter the feel of the controller, plus three different stick sizes and stick heads,. An external microphone jack is included too, for you to plug your headset into.

It also comes with multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, to switch between the sound on your console and a separate supported audio device.

As well as the physical customisation options, the Revolution 5 Pro allows you to set up to four profiles per platform (ie. four on the PS5, another four on a PC). You can customise the controller through a PC or Mac app, with an iOS and Android version to be released next year.

Of course, there are some things it cannot do that a DualSense Edge can – haptics and adaptive triggers spring to mind – but the triggers here can be adapted to customise the amplitude. And, you get up to 10 hours of battery life.

The Nacon Revolution 5 Pro controller will be available in either black or white colourways. It'll ship from October priced at $199.90 in the US, €229.90 in Europe. A UK price is yet to be revealed.

Pre-orders are now open on Nacon's own online store.

T3 will be getting its hands on one of the controllers soon and will let you know what we think, and how it shapes up to the DualSense Edge.