There’s a Garmin sale with up to 47% off – 3 deals I’d buy right now

Garmin is the creme de la creme when it comes to rugged watches and fitness trackers, and right now the brand has a sale on where you can nab some of their best smartwatches for up to 47% off.

As an Active Writer, one of the many perks of my job is to try and test the best fitness products and, thankfully, Garmin watches fall under this. Here are the deals I’d recommend in the sale, as well as the top three watches I’d be buying.

Also, don't forget to check out our roundup of the best Garmin watches, best fitness trackers and best outdoor watches, to help you decide which smartwatch is right for you.

Garmin Forerunner 745: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FGarmin-Forerunner-Lightweight-Smartwatch-Multisport-Neo-Tropic%2Fdp%2FB08JQJW7PF%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £399.99 , now £210 (save 47% off) Kicking off my top three, and one that is perfect for the running season, is the Forerunner 745, Garmin’s first and only dedicated triathlon watch. It helps you to train smarter, not harder, as it’s loaded with a ton of recovery features and sports modes, including triathlon mode. Its face is made from Corning Gorilla Glass DX, so it’s pretty durable, the battery can last up to 7 days in smartwatch mode and there’s storage for your offline music.

Garmin fēnix 7X SOLAR: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FGarmin-fenix-Solar-Multisport-Watch%2Fdp%2FB09M47L4HN%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £649.99 , now £528 (save 19%) If you're looking for a more rugged smartwatch and enjoy the outdoors, then the fēnix 7X SOLAR is a great option, albeit it is a little bulky to wear. It's got a lot of features, so many that, realistically, you're probably not going to use half of them, such as pulse Ox (blood oxygen monitoring), wrist-based heart rate, stress tracking. Body Battery, Sleep Score...the list goes on! However, the standout ones for me are the flashlight (which can be a lot more useful than you think), real time stamina tracker and its super long battery life (up to five weeks in smartwatch mode) thanks to its solar charging capabilities.