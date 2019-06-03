The winner of Best Home Gym Equipment at the T3 Awards 2019 is Wattbike Atom

Like an exercise bike crossed with the Terminator, Wattbike is the ultimate home workout

T3 Awards 2019: Wattbike Atom

By

Continuing the sporty theme of the  T3 Awards 2019 so far, our next winner – Wattbike Atom, for the 2nd year running – is for Best Home Gym Equipment. Unlike most of the categories, this is our overall favourite from the following 'best of' guides, making victory quite an achievement.

Wattbike has long been a force to be reckoned with in the pro bike training market. The more recent Atom brings its expertise to the home – and the mighty Atom puts up enough resistance to test all but the most elite cyclists. 

The Wattbike Atom is built like a battleship and packed with tech that allows cyclists to monitor their power output across the bike's full range of 0-3760 Watts with a margin for error of just ±2%. That is seriously good.

With that power and accuracy, plus 22 gears, ultra-realistic pedalling action, saddle and handlebars, and Zwift compatibility, Wattbike's Atom might be the ultimate MAMIL's gadget. However, it's also ideal for anyone seeking a hardcore home cardio workout (and an extremely hardcore 'leg day', on its highest settings). 

You can't even compare the Wattbike to most home exercise bikes; when it comes to build quality, challenge level and realism, it's leagues ahead. Think of it as like having a turbo trainer, but without needing to dismantle your actual bike to use it.

It's no longer necessary for a product to be brand new to win a T3 Award, and so Wattbike picks up its second gong, after triumphing in 2018. It says something that a whole year has passed, and even though the more lifestyle-orientated Peloton has launched in the UK, Wattbike is still our favourite home gym equipment. 

• Buy Wattbike Atom for £1,599 direct from Wattbike

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.