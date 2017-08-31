Why the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact is a little special

Today Sony Mobile added two new additions to its premium XZ range - meet the XZ1 and XZ1 Compact.

We'll start off by looking at the XZ1 Compact as it's the most interesting of the two. It does something no other smartphone maker is doing right now, and that's offering a premium, small phone.

The XZ1 Compact features a 4.6-inch display, but still packs in Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor, Hi-Res Audio, IP65 water resistance, and premium build quality.

The front facing camera on the Compact offers a super wide-angle, 120-degree field of view. This will allow you to fit more stuff into your selfies.

It's an impressive little thing, that's for sure, as it also comes with Sony's Motion Eye camera capabilities (which we'll get onto in a bit).

Alongside the XZ1 Compact is the XZ1, which features a 5.2-inch Full HD HDR display.

Slightly larger, obviously, it's essentially identical inside, with the same Snapdragon 835 chip, same water resistance rating, and it even has the same sized battery.

Both phones pack Sony's Motion Eye camera, which can capture Super slow motion, 960 fps video, as well as intelligent features like Predictive Capture, which starts recording images before you press the shutter, and burst autofocus.

Going one better, the XZ1 features Sony's brand new 3D Creator app. This app allows you to quickly and easily scan any 3D object to create digital models. These digital models can be shared with friends, printed, or used to play games. Sony will be showing us a cool demo using a 3D scanned avatar on Playstation.

The Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact will be are available to pre-order from at Carphone Warehouse today, and will begin shipping globally in September. Both will be running Android 8.0, Oreo out of the box.

The Xperia XZ1 Compact will be available in Black, White Silver, Horizon Blue and Twilight Pink, while the larger XZ1 will be available in Moonlit Blue, Venus Pink, Warm Silver, and classic Black.

