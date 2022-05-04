The PS5 perfect LG C1 OLED TV, now £648 off at Amazon, is my saving of the week

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Head on over to T3's LG C1 OLED review and you'll see exactly why I consider this discount at Amazon my saving of the week.

The LG C1 OLED TV is not just a 5-star television and one of the best OLED TVs on the market, but also our number one choice of best gaming TV to buy for PS5 and Xbox Series X gamers.

I think this TV is dynamite and own one myself, having bought this exact TV and size last year shortly after its launch. I paid full price and haven't regretted it for one moment – the LG C1 OLED has transformed my gaming experience on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

That's why this Amazon deal is without doubt my saving of the week (it will likely be my saving of the month, too!). It cuts £648.99 off the launch price of the LG C1 OLED in its optimal 55-inch size, taking it down to its lowest ever price at Amazon (as ratified by price tracking website camelcamelcamel.com).

LG C1 OLED TV 55-inch 4K UHD: was £1,699.99, now £1,051 at Amazon

A huge £648.99 discount means the 5-star rated LG C1 OLED TV in 55-inch size (the optimal size!) is now available at Amazon for £1,051. That's a straight 38% saving. Perfect for PS5/Xbox gamers and movie lovers.

I've written multiple times about how much I rate the LG C1 OLED TV, and especially in light of its awesome gaming performance.

In those write-ups I've explained why I bought this TV, including its awesome image processor, four HDMI 2.1 ports, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, crisp 4K resolution, OLED panel tech (which delivers incredible localised contrast and HDR) and dedicated gaming modes with low latency.

As a PS5 and Xbox Series X owner, this TV means I can run blockbuster AAA games like Horizon Forbidden West and Forza Horizon 5 exactly how they are supposed to be, with the highest fidelity visuals and framerates.

If you've been looking for a gaming TV upgrade to partner with your next-gen console, I couldn't recommend the LG C1 high enough. And that's even considering the LG C2 has just launched, too, as that TV - while superb - is very much a small evolution of the LG C1 and is much more expensive.

As you can see from the comparative pricing chart below, the 48-inch version of the LG C1 is currently available for a little less money, but the prices are so close that you'd be stupid not to plump for the 55-inch panel on offer here, which I consider to be the optimal sizing for this screen.