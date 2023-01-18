The Philips Essential Air Fryer has dropped to its cheapest ever price

At the start of the New Year, more and more people are trying to eat healthier following a month of overindulging. If this sounds like you and you want to kickstart your health journey, a good place to start is by investing in healthy cook appliances to make your life easier. Enter: the air fryer.

Air fryers have quickly become a kitchen staple but depending on the brand or capacity you choose, they can be quite expensive. But lucky for you, Amazon is currently offering Philips air fryers for a fraction of the cost. Right now, the Philips Essential Air Fryer has been given a 33% discount, taking this premium air fryer down to its cheapest ever price.

Originally priced at £149.99, the Philips Essential Air Fryer is now just £99.99, saving shoppers £50. Now under £100, this the lowest price the Philips Essential Air Fryer has ever been so if you’ve been saving up for an air fryer for a while, this is the one to pick.

One of the best air fryers (opens in new tab) on the market, the Philips Essential Air Fryer uses Rapid Air technology to cook your food and fries with up to 90% less fat. Its innovative touchscreen display lets you pick from 7 different programmes, including frying, baking, grilling, roasting, heating and freezing. The preset programmes also mean you can select the type of food you’re making (meat, fish, vegetables and even cake) so you get the best results every time.

To view the Philips Essential Air Fryer deal, click the link above to head over to Amazon or keep reading for more Philips air fryer deals.

Save £50 (33%) on the Philips Essential Air Fryer at Amazon. This clever kitchen appliance from Philips has a 4.1 litre capacity so it can cook multiple meals and fit nicely into any size kitchen. Alongside its versatile cooking programmes, the Philips Essential Air Fryer cooks 40% faster and saves more energy than if you were to use an oven.

If you like the look of the Philips Essential Air Fryer but fancy something a bit bigger, then check out this money-saving deal on the Philips Essential Air Fryer XL (opens in new tab). With a 6.2 litre capacity, this air fryer is a good choice if you have a medium-large sized family. While it has the same amount of preset programmes as the Philips Essential Air Fryer, the XL version can connect to the WiFi and be controlled by your voice with Amazon Alexa – more details below.

Get 25% off the Philips Essential Air Fryer XL and start cooking healthy meals. This 6.2 litre air fryer has 7 preset programmes, Rapid Air technology and an easy-to-use digital display. If you connect the Philips Essential Air Fryer XL to your WiFi, you can control it with Alexa voice commands or you can download and use the NutriU app. With this app on your phone or tablet, you can adjust the time, temperature, monitor your cooking and look for new recipes.

