The Peloton just hit its lowest ever price on Amazon in Prime Day deal

The Peloton is renowned for being the best exercise bike on the market that can also offer its customers a premium in-class experience, with its 22” immersive touch-screen. The biggest concern for people is that it’s a pretty big investment. But, for those who've had it on their wishlist a while, you’ll be pleased to know it's at its lowest price on Amazon in the Prime Day sale, with almost £300 off — it's treat yourself Tuesday!

We're currently seeing some fantastic fitness deals in the Prime Day sale and, historically, exercise bikes are something we usually see crop up time and time again. But, in all honesty, we weren't expecting to see the Peloton in the mix, so it's definitely a pleasant surprise.

Save 22% — If you've always fancied a Peloton, now's the time to treat yourself with this generous Prime Day deal. It goes beyond cycling, as its on-screen instructors help you stay motivated throughout your class and you can climb the leader board with other members. If this has always been on your wishlist, then now's the time to take advantage of it, don't miss it!

Now, we'll be frank, when it comes to purchasing a Peloton the core reasons which hold people back is its price, the subscription price and the uncertainty of whether it really trumps a regular exercise bike. But you needn't worry, as we can confirm the Peloton is more than just a regular exercise bike, in everyway you can imagine.

Not only is its design beautiful, with super premium construction, but you've also got Peloton's unique in-class experience, which is what really sets this bike apart from the crowd. It allows you to unlock thousands of cardio workouts in the comfort of your home, so if you're someone who struggles to make time for exercise, but is keen too, it's a worthwhile investment. It doesn't take up masses of room either, which may come as a surprise being an exercise bike, but the Peloton is in fact smaller than your average yoga mat.

The subscription price is £39 a month, which I don't personally think is bad when you look at the price of some gym memberships, especially in bigger cities. The price of the bike is essentially your 'home gym', with the difference being you have the luxury of being able to workout in your home with no-one else around. For cardio kings and queens out there, this really is your dream machine and an investment we don't think you'll regret.