The original Casiotron is back to celebrate its 50th anniversary

Quick Summary Casio have released a 50th Anniversary model of the classic Casiotron. Paying homage to one of the most iconic digital watches ever, this model is updated with modern appointments within the classic case.

While the current love for mechanical watches might have you thinking all watch enthusiasts are more concerned with the process than the result, that's not always the case. Sometimes, the pursuit of accuracy takes precedence over all else, leading us to find wholly new ways of viewing the time.

That's exactly what was happening in 1974, when Casio first brought the Casiotron to market. There – in the throws of what would come to be known as the quartz crisis – the Casiotron was born. Complete with a display giving a digital readout of the time and a fully automatic calendar.

A lot has changed since then, but the iconic status of the Casiotron remains. Now, to celebrate its 50th anniversary, Casio have unveiled a new limited edition version of the watch.

Fusing modern appointments with classic styling, this is truly a Casiotron made for the modern age. While the distinctive lines of the original are present and correct, inside you'll find Smartphone Link technology, radio wave reception, and a Tough Solar charging system.

All of that should make for a fantastically capable modern watch. The Smartphone Link is a really great feature, which allows your phone to corroborate things like the time. That allows the watch to remain as accurate as possible.

Plus, Tough Solar charging will help to keep the battery life as long as possible. By charging from the sun, users should see longer times between battery changes, and may even get it to last forever!

If you wan't to get your hands on this limited edition model – complete with a custom case back to denote it's rarity – you can! You'll pay £449 for this watch, which is a limited run of 4,000 individually numbered pieces.

For a watch which pays homage to a true turning point in the industry, that seems like a small price to pay. Head over to Casio.co.uk to secure yours – but be quick, because when they're gone, they're gone!