The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is already discounted this Black Friday!

While the best Black Friday deals often include massive discounts, that doesn't always apply to the latest products. Sometimes, it's actually older models which receive the best discounts, as companies look to move on older stock.

That's not the case here, though. I've found a trio of tempting deals for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. That model was only released in August, and remains the flagship smartwatch in the Korean brands' range.

Right now, you can snag the Galaxy Watch 6 for just £219 at Currys – saving you £70!

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was £289 , now £219 at Currys

Save £70 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 at Currys. This is widely regarded as one of the best smartwatches for Android phone users, packing in a decent battery and a wealth of health tracking features. Other Variations: Amazon £229 | Samsung £239

That's a really killer price for a top smartwatch. You'll get a 1.3-inch Super AMOLED display for that money, topped with a sapphire crystal. Plus, with an IP68 water and dust resistance rating and 5ATM of water resistance, this is ready to go with you wherever you may roam.

Elsewhere, you'll find a new processor which is around 18% faster than its predecessor. Plus, there's up to 40 hours of battery life on board, meaning you should just about squeeze two days of use out of it between top ups.

Inside, you'll find advanced sleep tracking capabilities to log your nocturnal activities, while sports and fitness tracking allows you to keep a watchful eye on your health data. That even allows you to personalise your heart rate zones, for a workout tailored to your body.

All of that adds up to a really compelling package. Even at the RRP, this is a great value proposition compared to some of the other options on the market. Throw on a £70 price drop and this is a serious bargain.