The new EZVIZ H3C Camera offers affordable but effective outdoor home protection

EZVIZ, known for its range of the best security cameras and video doorbells, has been making waves in the smart home industry. Over the past few months, the brand released the HP7 Video Doorphone and the E6 3K Indoor Security Camera, and is now back and ready to announce the UK launch of the EZVIZ H3C camera.

For those looking for a simple and sturdy smart camera that's affordable at the same time, the H3C is the perfect option. The camera is designed to deliver trusted protection from day to night, including AI-powered human detection, weatherproof enclosure, clear video quality, far-reaching night vision and more. It gets even better - the H3C outdoor camera is available from EZVIZ for an incredibly affordable £49.99!

When it comes to features, the H3C has an impressive 2K resolution which provides users with crystal clear video footage, ensuring nothing goes unnoticed. Users are also able to view and record everything in full HD, whilst enjoying sharp night vision for up to 30 metres, even in complete darkness.

The H3C is equipped with intelligent motion detection, sending instant alerts to a users' smartphones when unusual activity is detected. What’s more, the camera’s onboard AI algorithm helps distinguish and detect moving people in particular, so as to reduce insignificant alerts caused by falling leaves or flying insects.

Its integrated active defence with a loud siren and flashing spotlights is designed to deter and warn off intruders but can be switched on or off via the App. The built-in microphone and speaker also enables seamless two-way communication, allowing users to interact with visitors or deter potential intruders from anywhere, at any time.

The H3C comes with a built-in noise-cancelling microphone, which can pick up clear audio in the surrounding area so homeowners will always be able to see and hear what’s going on in a garden or at the front door.

