The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra could get a cracking screen upgrade

The foldable phone market is thriving right now. Whether you opt for a book-style foldable – like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the Google Pixel Fold – or a flip phone – like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 or the Oppo Find N2 Flip – there are a wealth of options available.

But the resurgence in foldable phone popularity wouldn't be complete without the Motorola Razr. This icon dates back to the mid-noughties, when they could be found everywhere from boardrooms to catwalks.

With a new variant – the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra – looking set to debut in the coming weeks, the Razr family may finally return to its former glory. In a leaked spec sheet shared by WinFuture, we got a full look at what could be coming on the new handset – and I think it could be the best flip phone on the market.

Most notably, the internal folded display is said to pack a 165Hz refresh rate. That would be the highest on the foldable market, surpassing the 120Hz standard which has taken over the phone industry in the last few years.

That means motion will be super smooth, making video playback and transitions look great. It could also make the Razr a mobile gaming monster – or at least, brilliant looking before the battery dies.

That screen is also said to be a 6.9-inch OLED display, with a 2400 x 1080 resolution. Elsewhere, the report suggests the Razr will pack the last-gen Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It's also said to run Android 13 out of the box, and is expected to cost around £1,000.

I have mixed feelings about this. The screen technology is fantastic, and – coupled with the useful cover display – should make the device look fantastic. I'm a bit disappointed to see the older Snapdragon processor in there, though. While it's not a bad chip, I'd have liked to see the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in there for a performance and efficiency boost.

I don't think that's an unfair expectation for a £1,000 flagship phone, either. Everywhere else on the spec sheet, this looks set to be the best flip phone on the market – I just hope the older tech inside doesn't let it down.