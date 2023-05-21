The Moto Razr 40 Ultra looks flipping incredible

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We're already pretty excited about the latest generation of Motorola Razr, the Moto Razr 40 Ultra. It's expected to launch on 1 June 2023 to go head to head with some of the best folding phones such as the Oppo Find N2 Flip and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, and we already know it's going to have the largest cover display of any flip phone. But new renders indicate that the screen will be as useful as it is attractive.

The latest leaks come via noted leaker @evleaks, who has currently restricted their Twitter account. New images show the front screen in action displaying videos, running map navigation, running games and offering a full-screen keyboard for messaging. With most folding phones using their external displays (if they have one) as little more than notification areas, that's a really big deal – and I hope it's something Apple does when it finally launches the long-awaited folding iPhone.

Moto Razr 40 Ultra: what we know so far

The Moto's external display is expected to be 3.5 inches diagonally, with a resolution of 1,056 x 1,066. It's rumoured to have a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 inside with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The main display is reportedly a 120Hz panel delivering a resolution of 2,640 x 1,080.

Prices are expected to be similar to the Galaxy Flip 4, so expect something around the thousand-dollar/thousand-pounds mark. Colour options are reported to be Glacier Blue, Phantom Black and Viva Magenta.

I'm all-in on Apple but I'm genuinely excited by this phone: I've owned tons of phones over the years and liked many of them, but I absolutely loved my Motorola Razr v3. It's one of the most beautiful feature phones ever made, and the Razr 40 Ultra clearly shares the same DNA. If this were an iPhone, I'd have ordered it already.