The Mother is No.1 on Netflix but is J.Lo's latest worth watching?

Jennifer Lopez's thriller has received a mixed reaction

The Mother
(Image credit: Netflix)
Andy Sansom
By Andy Sansom
published

Jennifer Lopez has another chart-topper on her hands, but this time it’s for her latest movie rather than a hit single. Netflix original movie The Mother is no.1 on one of the best streaming services, but not everyone is such a fan. 

The movie follows J.Lo’s retired assassin as the titular “Mother” (we never learn her name) whose impressive CV of past careers also includes gun runner and special forces agent. It was during the smuggling days that she met and seduced (hopefully via song) the two antagonists of the movie Hector Alvarez (Gael García Bernal) and SAS agent gone bad Adrian Lovell (Joseph Fiennes), eventually having a daughter, Zoe. 

Setting out on the straight and narrow, the mother is forced to give up her daughter and move to Alaska for a quiet lonely life. Twelve years later, with her daughter now in danger, she can no longer sit on the sidelines.

Jennifer Lopez in The Mother

(Image credit: Netflix)

 

The Mother is Netflix’s biggest original movie launch of 2023 so far, with over 83 million hours watched in its opening weekend alone. So while undoubtedly a commercial success, the film has had a mixed reception. 

Directed by Nicki Caro, who also worked on several episodes of the excellent Daisy Jones & The Six on Prime Video, The Mother has not played well with critics. Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian gave it just one star, but others were more generous with Empire awarding the film three stars and praising Lopez’ performance as “on fine movie star form”.

A critic score of 44% on Rotten Tomatoes is not a great showing but audiences seemed to disagree with a 71% rating. Either they are die hard J.Lo fans (as we all should be) or the film is an enjoyable way to switch off and spend an evening relaxing. I think your enjoyment of this film will depend on what you’re looking for. This is not a film to remember come awards season, but if you’re already a Netflix subscriber, you could do a lot worse. 

TOPICS
Streaming
Andy Sansom
Andy Sansom
Staff Writer

Andy is T3's Tech Staff Writer, covering all things technology, including his biggest passions such as gaming, AI, phones, and basically anything cool and expensive he can get his hands on. If he had to save one possession from a fire it would be his PlayStation 5. He previously worked for Tom’s Guide - where he got paid to play with ChatGPT every day. When it comes to streaming, Andy will have his headphones glued in whilst watching something that will make him laugh. He studied Creative Writing at university, but also enjoys supporting his favourite football team (Liverpool), watching F1, teaching himself guitar, and spending time with his dog.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸